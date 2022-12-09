🏀 Jayhawks Hit Road for HyVee Hoops Border Showdown at Missouri

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 6 Kansas (8-1) plays in its first true road game of the season at Missouri (9-0) in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4:15 p.m. (Central). The contest from Mizzou Arena will be televised on ESPN with Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes calling the action.

TIPOFF

Kansas is coming off a 91-65 win against Seton Hall on Dec. 1 in the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle. Missouri is 8-0 at home after its 96-89 win versus Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 4.

Last season, Kansas became the all-time winningest program in NCAA Division I, currently at 2,365 victories.

This will be the 271st meeting in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown rivalry. Kansas and Missouri were conference members from 1907 to 2012. KU leads the overall series 175-95, which includes a 102-65 win last season in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won three straight and eight of the last nine meetings with MU.

Kansas has appeared in the Associated Press top 10 each of the last 24 polls dating back to the 2021-22 preseason poll. The 24 consecutive is the longest active streak in men’s college basketball.

Kansas is No. 15 in the NET rankings released by the NCAA through games played on Dec. 6. Kansas is third among Big 12 teams with West Virginia at No. 10 and Texas at No. 13.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.46, is second in assists per contest at 18.0 and three-pointers made per game at 7.7.

Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the conference in scoring at 21.9 ppg, which is 10th nationally. He also leads the Big 12 with five double-doubles, which is tied for fifth nationally.

Wilson has 197 points through the first nine games, which is the second most by a KU player in the Bill Self era. All-American Ochai Agbaji had 202 points.

Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. has 16 assists and two turnovers in his last two games. He is second in the Big 12 and 11th nationally with 6.2 assists per game.

Kansas is celebrating 125 years of men’s basketball in 2022-23.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host No. 14 Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. The matchup between the two schools will be the first at Allen Fieldhouse since the 1993-94 season. The home-and-home series was announced on Dec. 14, 2021, and Kansas will go to Indiana on Dec. 16, 2023.