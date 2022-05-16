🏌️ Jayhawks in 7th After Opening Round of NCAA Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team is in seventh place after the opening round of the NCAA Bryan Regional at the Traditions Golf Club. The Jayhawks shot a 1-over, 289 as a team to open the tournament.

Kansas is four shots behind fifth-place Oregon State and one shot behind sixth-place SMU. The top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships in Arizona set for later this month. Arizona is leading the way at -12, followed by Pepperdine (-9), Texas A&M (-8) and Georgia (-7) rounding out the top four.

Kansas is four shots up on Colorado State and Michigan State and six shots clear of Tennessee.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s squad still has 36 holes to go to get into the top five and move on.

On Monday, the Jayhawks were led by sophomore William Duquette, who paced the team with a round of 2-under, 70. Duquette and the Jayhawks opened their rounds on the 10th hole and the sophomore from Canada went right to work, picking up birdies on his first two holes. He also birdied No. 17 for a bogey-free 33 on his front nine. On the back, he shot a 1-over 37 to card a 70. He is tied for 11th.

“It was a solid day today,” Bermel said. “We kind of struggled with the last hole, but we are fine. William was solid all day, and gave us a really good score…We have two big days ahead of us.”

Senior Harry Hillier shot an even-par round of 72. Hillier was 2-over through four holes, but birdied holes 15 and 17 to shoot even on the front. He then birdied holes four, six and seven, but a triple bogey on his final hole put him at even for the round and tied for 26th.

Sophomore Luke Kluver is one shot behind Hillier at +1. He is tied for 34th and had four birdies on his card. Senior Ben Sigel is one behind Kluver at +2. He shot even on his back nine and had two birdies on his card. He’s tied for 28th. Senior Callum Bruce shot a 79 and is tied for 65th.

Sophomore Davis Cooper will enter the lineup Tuesday for Bruce, who has been battling an illness lately.