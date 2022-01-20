👟Jayhawks in Action at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams will be in action this weekend when they travel to Manhattan, Kansas to compete in the DeLoss Dodds Invitational from Friday through Saturday.

The DeLoss Dodds Invitational begins on Friday with the combined events, starting at 10 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will have entries in both the men’s heptathlon and women’s pentathlon, with senior Grant Downes, sophomore Alice Boasso and freshman Lauren Heck in action.

The meet marks the fourth of the season for the Jayhawks after placing second at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular on January 14. KU scored 240 points in the meet, the most by the Jayhawks since the 2016-17 season.

At the Triangular, the Jayhawks had a series of record setting performances, with Kansas junior Rylee Anderson tying a 29-year-old school record in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.86m (6-1.25 ft.), while junior Zach Bradford broke the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular meet record and Anschutz Pavilion Facility record by clearing 5.67m (18-7.25 ft.) in the pole vault. Anderson was later named the women’s Big 12 Co-Athlete of the Week for her performance.

Following the DeLoss Dodds Invitational, the Jayhawks will return home to Anschutz Sports Pavilion for the final time this indoor season as they host the Jayhawk Classic on Friday, January 28.