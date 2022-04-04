⛳ Jayhawks in Top 10 in Arizona; 2nd Round Suspended

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team completed play at the opening day of competition at the Cowboy Classic with the second round being suspended due to darkness.

With a few holes to still play in the second round, Kansas sits at 2-under and tied for 10th place with UNC-Wilmington. San Diego State is in the lead at -24, with Long Beach State (-15), Loyola Marymount (-14) and Colorado State, UNLV and Nevada, all at -13, rounding out the Top 6.

The Jayhawks shot a 4-under 284 in the opening round and are currently at +2 in the second round.

Kansas is currently being led by senior Harry Hillier, who is tied for 35th at 1-under. He is currently 3-under in his second round with one hole still to play. Luke Kluver, who shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round, is even par for the tournament and tied for 41st.

Davis Cooper, who is 2-under in his second round with one hole to play is 1-over for the tournament and tied for 53rd. Callum Bruce, who still has two holes to play is one behind Cooper at 2-over. Ben Sigel is 3-over and tied for 70th.

The Jayhawks will resume play early Tuesday morning and finish the second round, before playing the third and final round. Live stats can be followed on Golfstat.