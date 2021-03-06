👟 Jayhawks Make Outdoor Debut at Longhorn Invitational

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams opened its 2021 outdoor campaign at the Longhorn Invitational at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, marking the Jayhawks’ first appearance at an outdoor meet in 637 days.

Kansas last competed outdoors at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas from June 5-8, as the 2020 outdoor season was canceled. A group of Jayhawks competed on the same track on Saturday.

Senior Mariah Kuykendoll made her first appearance of 2021 on Saturday in the women’s 400 meters, where she wasted no time catching her rhythm. The senior ran a personal best 53.63 to win the event and become the No. 6 performer in KU outdoor history.

The strong marks continued into the field events, where senior Hussain Al-Hizam won the men’s pole vault with a clearance of 5.50m (18-0.5 ft.), while fellow Jayhawk Christian Champen made his KU debut by placing second with a jump of 5.35m (17-6.5 ft.).

On the men’s side of the 400 meters, senior Isaiah Cole made his return to the track where he ran a 47.95 to place fifth overall, while Ethan Fogle came in ninth in 48.68.

In the men’s 200 meters, senior Ivan Henry matched his personal best set back in 2016, clocking a 21.02, placing him fourth overall.

Kansas closed out the track events with the women’s and men’s 1,500 meters. In the women’s race, senior Riley Cooney opened her season with a 4:39.84 to place eighth overall. Senior Dylan Hodgson ran on the men’s side, finishing in 3:53.10 in eighth place.

Kansas will be back in action for the NCAA Indoor Championships from March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, while outdoor season continues from March 19-20 with the Missouri Spring Opener in Columbia, Missouri.