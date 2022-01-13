👟 Jayhawks Open New Year with KU-KSU-WSU Triangular Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams kick off the 2022 campaign when they host the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular to Anschutz Sports Pavilion in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday.

The annual triangular will begin at 3 p.m., with the field events, followed by track events beginning at 5 p.m. The meet will be live streamed on Kuathletics.com and the Kansas Track & Field Facebook page, while live results will be available here. Admission to the meet is free.

Friday’s edition of the Triangular is the eighth between Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State, while the original triangular between Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri ran between 1990-2006. Since the reboot of the Triangular in 2015, Kansas has won the Triangular Trophy three times (2016, 2017, 2019), while Kansas State holds the series advantage, winning in 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular is a combined team scored meet, with the men’s and women’s team points combined to determine an overall team winner. Individual events will be scored 7-5-4-3-2-1 and relays scored 7-5-4. In 2018, the meet introduced a 4×400 meter mixed relay, which features two male competitors and two female competitors. The Kansas 4×400 meter mixed relay holds the meet record of 3:27.41 set in 2018.

The KU-KSU-WSU Triangular is the second meet of the season for the Jayhawks, after hosting the Bob Timmons Challenge on December 4, 2021. In that meet, Kansas’ Zach Bradford set a new pole vault facility record (5.65m (18-6.5 ft.)) , while Alexandra Emilianov tied the Kansas school record in the women’s shot put with a throw of 16.80m (55-1.5 ft.).

Following Friday’s KU-KSU-WSU Triangular, a group of Jayhawks will be in action on Saturday at the Washburn Rust Buster in Topeka, Kansas. The Jayhawks will then compete in the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas on January 21-23, followed by the Jayhawk Classic on January 28, Kansas’ final indoor home meet of the season.