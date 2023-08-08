🏀 Jayhawks Set for Exhibition Opener in Europe

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s basketball team is set for the first of two exhibition contests on its European trip as the Jayhawks take on an Italian Select Team on August 9, at 12 p.m. CT in Rome.

The game will be hosted in Rome, Italy at the Polisportiva Supernova Flumicino and the Jayhawks will be facing off against an Italian select team comprised of professional players. No live streaming will be available from the contest, so fans are encouraged to follow along through the official Kansas Women’s Basketball Twitter account for live updates during the contest.

“Obviously, I am really excited about the opportunity for our players to build some camaraderie and chemistry,” said Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider said. “I think trips like this are a terrific bonding experience, as well as the many educational things that we’ll see and do on our journey. As far as the teams that we play, I’m not going to know anything about them. I’m more concerned with how we compete and execute the very limited things that we have practiced in our preparation for this trip.”

Kansas traveled with 12 players for the European trip, led by four returning starters and three All-Big 12 selections. The Jayhawks are led by All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter. KU also returns guard Wyvette Mayberry, while welcoming five-star freshman guard S’Mya Nichols of Kansas City, and freshman guard Laia Conesa from Barcelona, Spain.

Most recently, Schneider announced KU’s three newest signings for the upcoming season in graduate transfer Ryan Cobbins, freshman Paris Gaines and junior transfer Skyler Gill. The Jayhawks are coming off back-to-back 20-win seasons and postseason appearances after finishing 25-11 and winning the WNIT Championship in 2023.

This will be the second foreign trip for the Jayhawks during Schneider’s tenure. Kansas previously took a 10-day tour through France and Switzerland in August of 2016. NCAA guidelines allows teams to take foreign trips once every four years. In accordance with the guidelines, teams can practice for 10 days prior to the trip and on off-days while on the trip.