⚾ Jayhawks Split Two-Game Series With Sacramento State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks used a complete performance from its pitching staff and a relentless offense to push past the Sacramento State Hornets, 6-4, on Wednesday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Kansas (23-19, 4-11 Big 12) utilized four different pitchers and a pinch-hit home run by Tom Lichty to take down the Hornets (25-13, 16-8 WAC) and split the series.

Sacramento State started off the scoring once again, and scored two runs in the second to take the lead.

The Jayhawks were quick to respond and retaliated with a run off of an error in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit in half.

After a home run extended the lead in the third, Kansas started to fight back. In the bottom of the fourth, Brett Vosik launched a two-run, game-tying home run in right field. The home run was the first of the season for Vosik.

The Hornets went ahead again in the sixth, but the Jayhawks battled back. After Jack Wagner walked and advanced all the way to third on a ground out and wild pitch, Lichty stepped up to the plate as a pinch hitter. Lichty ripped a go-ahead home run to center to score Wagner and put Kansas ahead for good. It was Lichty’s first career home run.

Kansas added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth and the bullpen combination of Daniel Hegarty and Jonah Ulane shut down the Hornets for good.

Tavian Josenberger extended his hitting streak to 21 games, while Skyler Messinger moved his hitting streak to five games. Ulane secured his seventh save of the season and Daniel Hegarty improved to 4-1. The Jayhawks are 21-0 when holding a lead through seven innings.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts North Dakota State for a three-game series at Hoglund Ballpark April 30-May 2. Game one is slated for Friday at 6 p.m.