🏌️ Jayhawks Take 3rd Place at The Prestige

LA QUINTA, Calif. – The Kansas Men’s Golf Team finished a strong week at The Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West, finishing in third place in the loaded 24-team field.

The Jayhawks finished +29 after shooting their best round of the tournament on Wednesday in the third and final round at +2. Kansas finished 13 strokes behind the winner, Vanderbilt, and three strokes behind second-place Oregon. The Jayhawks had to finish up their final holes of the second round early Wednesday, before the final round.

Kansas was led by sophomore Luke Kluver and senior Callum Bruce, both of whom finished in the Top 10. Kluver shot a final round 68 to finish in sixth place at +4. Bruce shot a one-under 70 and finished tied for ninth at +6.

Senior Harry Hillier collected a Top 20 finish, finishing tied for 16th at +8. He shot a final round 74. Sophomore Davis Cooper finished tied for 68th at +16, while fellow sophomore Zach Sokolosky finished tied for 90th at +19.

“We played solid today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “Luke came back with a very strong round, and Callum posted an under-par round as well. Harry didn’t have his best game today, but his second round was special. We struggled again with a fourth score, but Davis and Zach hung in there.”

Bermel continued: “We beat some very good teams this week, and had a solid event for the first event of the spring. We have a week to get better before we play our next event.”

Kluver picked up the fourth Top 10 of the season with his result. The sophomore hasn’t finished worse than 25th in an event this season. He posted his first over-par round of the season in the second round with a 78, but then bounced back with a three-under 68 on Wednesday and was one of just nine golfers in the 120-person field to shoot a round in the 60s in the final round.

Bruce got better each day, shooting a 76 in the opening round, before closing out the tournament with rounds of 73 and 70. He picked up his fifth-straight Top 10 finish this season. Hillier picked up the fourth Top 20 of his season with his performance on the week. Hillier shot a 70 in a second round on Tuesday that was delayed due to heavy winds. His 70 was tied for the third-best score on the course.