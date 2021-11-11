🏀 Jayhawks to Host Texans Friday in Men’s Hoops

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 3 Kansas opens its home portion of the 2021-22 season when it plays host to Tarleton State, Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

KU has won a mind-boggling 48-straight home openers beginning in 1973-74 under head coach Ted Owens. KU coaches Larry Brown (5-0) and Roy Williams (15-0) never lost a home opener and Bill Self is 18-0.

Kansas is coming off an 87-74 win against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic Nov. 9. KU improved to 6-5 all-time in the Champions Classic and KU has won five of its last six games in the event.

Senior Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points in the win against Michigan State. Agbaji was joined in double-figures by super-senior Remy Martin (15 points) and senior David McCormack (10 points). Junior Christian Braun led the Jayhawks with eight rebounds, while redshirt-sophomore Dajuan Harris led with four assists.

Tarleton State is 0-1 on the season after losing at Stanford, 62-50, in its season opener on Nov. 9. The Texans are in their second season of NCAA Division I competition and are coached by former Bill Self assistant coach Billy Gillispie, who is 10-11 at TSU and 158-119 in NCAA Division I with stops at Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

This will be the first meeting between Kansas at Tarleton State in men’s basketball.

Kansas will continue its two-game homestand when it hosts Stony Brook on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. (Central). The contest will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.