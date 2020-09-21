🏈 Jayhawks vs. Cowboys set for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, October 3 at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will air on either ABC or ESPN live from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The game will be Kansas’ second Big 12 Conference matchup of the season, as the Jayhawks travel to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m., CT on ESPNU.

The meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma State will be the 71st matchup between the two teams, dating back to the first game on October 13, 1923. Oklahoma State holds the series advantage, 38-29-3, while also leading in Lawrence, 21-15-1.