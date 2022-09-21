⚽️ Kansas and Oklahoma State Set for Big 12 Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park in the conference opener at 7 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will be looking to win their fifth straight home game.

Kansas (7-3) has already matched its win total from 2021 through the first 10 games of this season. The 7-3 record in non-conference play made it 14 straight seasons of finishing the non-conference portion of the schedule with a .500 winning percentage or better.

KU is returning home after spending last week in Florida for two games. The Jayhawks fell 2-1 to Florida Atlantic on Thursday and won 3-1 at South Florida on Sunday afternoon.

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers has put together a great stretch over the last two weeks. Childers has a point in each of the last five games, including a goal in four of those games. Rylan’s last two goals have been assisted by her sister, sophomore midfielder Raena Childers. Rylan has 11 points on the season, which is tied for seventh-most in the Big 12.

In Sunday’s 3-1 victory against South Florida, junior midfielder Avery Smith scored her first goal of the season. Smith also assisted on another goal to finish the game with a career-high three points.

Oklahoma State (7-1-1) is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll. The Cowgirls are riding a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s match and have the highest winning percentage in the Big 12 (.833). Olyvia Dowell and Grace Yochum lead the team with seven goals each.

Thursday will be the 30th meeting between the two programs. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 14-11-4. Last year, Oklahoma State defeated KU 3-1 on Sept. 26, 2021 in Stillwater. Kansas does lead the all-time series in Lawrence with an 8-3-2 record and won the most recent matchup in Lawrence 1-0 on Oct. 16, 2020.

MATCH PROMOTION

Thursday night is Pack the Park for the conference opener! The first 500 fans will receive a Kansas Soccer Adidas scarf and the chance to win FREE tickets to a Sporting KC game! Students can enjoy tailgate games, food trucks, and the first 100 fans will receive a limited-edition KU/SKC t-shirt! Need a ride? SUA will be providing a student bus from campus to Rock Chalk Park.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call. Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host No. 12 TCU on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park. The match will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT and be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network. Katie McClure will be honored prior to the start of the game. Fans can purchase KU Soccer tickets by contacting the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141 or by visiting the ticketing page here.