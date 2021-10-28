🏀 Kansas Announces 2021-22 Dates for ‘Hawk Talk’

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced the dates and times for ‘Hawk Talk’ with Brandon Schneider, which begins on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence.

Hawk Talk gives Jayhawk fans insight into the women’s basketball program from Schneider, the seventh-year head coach, and players. There will be 13 one-hour shows throughout the season, beginning on Nov. 11 and continuing through Feb. 24. The first show will be the day after Kansas opens the season against SIU-Edwardsville.

The voice of Kansas women’s basketball, Jimmy Chavez, enters his seventh season as the host of Hawk Talk, which airs on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., at Henry T’s Bar & Grill. Chavez will call all the action home and away for the Jayhawks during the 2021-22 campaign.

Hawk Talk can be heard around the state of Kansas on the Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates and KUAthletics.com, which will also feature a live audio stream of the show. Fans can also submit questions to Coach Schneider on the front page of KUAthletics.com. The show will also be available the next day on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Henry T’s Bar & Grill in Lawrence or Topeka is the place to watch all your Jayhawk teams live and enjoy weekly food and drink specials. Join us in Lawrence on Thursdays to watch Coach Schneider’s live show.

Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider 2021-22 Dates

Shows air 6-7 p.m. (unless noted) Central Time

from Henry T’s Bar & Grill

3520 W. 6th St, Lawrence

Thurs Nov. 11* Thurs Dec. 2 Thurs Dec. 9 Thurs Dec. 16 Thurs Dec. 30 Thurs Jan. 6 Thurs Jan. 13 Thurs Jan. 20 Thurs Jan. 27 Thurs Feb. 3 Thurs Feb. 10 Thurs Feb. 17 Thurs Feb. 24

* Show is at 7-8 pm

Date and Time subject to change.

All times are Central.