Kansas Athletics Launches Opendorse NIL Marketplace
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has launched its official NIL Marketplace through Opendorse, one of the first licensed Kansas marketplaces in college sports.
The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes and promises to mobilize the KUfan base and local organizations to best-support its student-athletes. Kansas is among the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Jayhawk fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes’ needs.
Student-Athlete experience
- Every KU student-athlete will receive an Opendorse profile, which they can customize and promote to fans on their personal social media channels.
- Athletes review opportunities, receive deals, accept compensation, and disclose NIL activities to their institution, all within the Opendorse app.
Partnership
In addition to the marketplace, KU continues its partnership with Opendorse, receiving full access to the all-in-one NIL platform.
Kansas will continue to provide its student-athletes and staff with Opendorse’s best-in-class compliance, content and education tools.
- Compliance: upon completing a deal, athletes can automatically disclose activity details to their institution to ensure eligibility.
- Content: athletes have on-demand access to share photos and videos from games, practice and more.
- Education: athletes receive in-person and on-demand virtual education sessions from industry leaders at companies including Meta, Overtime, Players’ Tribune, Opendorse and more.
Why Opendorse
- Opendorse maximizes NIL opportunities for student-athletes, while delivering security and simplicity for all involved parties.
- The Opendorse-powered marketplace is built on a decade of athlete marketing technology and experience. Opendorse has facilitated hundreds of thousands of NIL deals and endorsements with athletes at every level of sports. The marketplace is used by over 75,000 athletes to manage deals from pitch to payment, and even tax prep, every day.
About Opendorse
Opendorse, the NIL company, is the leading technology provider in the athlete endorsement industry. More than 80,000 athletes use Opendorse to understand, build, and monetize their name, image, and likeness (NIL) with support from thousands of brands, fans, sponsors, donors and partners including Team USA, PGA TOUR, NFLPA, MLBPA, WNBPA, LPGA, over 100 professional and collegiate sports teams.