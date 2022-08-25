Kansas Athletics Launches Opendorse NIL Marketplace

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has launched its official NIL Marketplace through Opendorse, one of the first licensed Kansas marketplaces in college sports.

The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes and promises to mobilize the KUfan base and local organizations to best-support its student-athletes. Kansas is among the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Jayhawk fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes’ needs.