👟 Kansas Closes Out Weekend at Michael Johnson Invitational

WACO, Texas. – Kansas track and field finished off its weekend at the Michael Johnson Invitational at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas on Saturday, with several personal bests and top-10 performances being set.

Among the performances making the record books, one came in the men’s 400 meters when Kansas sophomore Michael Joseph ran the seventh-fastest time in KU history, finishing in 45.98 to place fourth. Joseph’s run also made him fifth on KU’s all-time performer list.

Only a few events later, senior Honour Finley ran her first-career 800 meters, which she finished in 2:08.07. Finley’s time ranks ninth on KU’s all-time performers list. Kansas placed four in the top-10 of the women’s 800 meters, with Avryl Johnson placing fifth in 2:09.57, Addie Coppinger placing sixth in 2:12.15 and Evann Seratte coming in eighth in 2:14.13.

Junior Rylee Anderson continued her outstanding season by jumping 1.83m (6-0 ft.) in the women’s high jump on Saturday, which placed her third overall and is the ninth-best jump in Kansas school history. Anderson’s season best of 1.85m (6-0.75 ft.) came earlier this season at the Sun Angel Classic and ranks ninth in the NCAA this season.

In the men’s shot put, junior Patrick Larrison put together another strong showing by throwing a personal best 18.42m (60-05.25 ft.), which placed him fifth overall. Larrison’s mark ranks him fifth in the Big 12 so far this season.

Kansas also saw four Jayhawk place in the top-seven of the men’s 800 meters, which was led by a strong run from sophomore AJ Green, who closed down the homestretch in 1:51.18 to place second. Green was closely followed by teammates TJ Robinson (3rd, 1:52.94), Justice Dick (4th, 1:53.40) and Quenton Walion (7th, 1:54.29).

Kansas will be back in action on Saturday, April 30 when its hosts the Rock Chalk Classic to Rock Chalk Park. The Rock Chalk Classic will also serve as senior day for the Jayhawks before they gear up for postseason competition. For more information on the Rock Chalk Classic, including tickets, schedule of events and more, click here.