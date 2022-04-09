👟 Kansas Closes Out Weekend in Tempe and Wichita

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks competed competition at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona and the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, which were highlighted by several personal best performances.

After several top-10 all-time performances on Friday, the Jayhawks set two more in the men’s decathlon on Saturday, with Kansas’ Alexander Jung closing out a strong performance in the decathlon, scoring 7,311 points to win the event. Jung’s score is the 10th best in KU outdoor history and currently ranks ninth this outdoor season.

Senior Grant Downes also made history with his decathlon performance, scoring 6,802 points and placing fourth, which makes him the No. 8 performer in school history.

In the women’s shot put, senior Alexandra Emilianov tossed a season-best 16.45m (53-11.75 ft.) on her fifth throw, which placed her second overall. Emilianov’s personal best of 17.25m (56-7.25 ft.) came at the 2021 Big 12 Outdoor Championship.

On the track, Kansas had a series of personal bests in the men’s 110-meter hurdles finals on Saturday, led by sophomore Cameron Wilmington’s time of 14.34. Wilimington plaed fourth overall and was followed by freshmen George Jackson (5th, 14.49) and Jaden Patterson ( 7th, 14.68), who also set personal bests.

In the women’s 400 meters, Kansas represented two of the top-three spots in the event, with seniors Mariah Kuykendoll and Honour Finley placing in the top-three. Kuykendoll took second in 53.96, inching out Finley who crossed in third in 53.96.

Sophomore Lona Latema registered a personal best in the women’s 1,500 meters by finishing third in 4:16.19.

Kansas will be back in action on Friday, April 15 when the Jayhawks compete at the Mt. Sac Relays in Walnut, Calif. The meet will be the seventh of 13 meets on the outdoor schedule for the Jayhawks in 2022, including Kansas’ Rock Chalk Classic on April 30.