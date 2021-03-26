🛶 Kansas Commences Season Against Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team will commence the 2021 season on the Oklahoma River in a dual against Oklahoma.

"It truly feels surreal. It’s been a while since we’ve had the opportunity to prepare for racing…This opportunity is real and it is exciting for these women who have trained for a really long time to get to this part, the fun part of the season."

The regatta will begin at 8 a.m. for the Jayhawks, beginning first with the 2V4+. Next up will be the 1V4+ at 8:20 a.m., 2V8+ at 8:40 a.m., and 1V8+ at 9 a.m.

Kansas’ last competitive 2,000-kilometer race was back on May 19, 2019 in the Big 12 Championship in Oak Ridge, Tenn. before the cancelation of the season due to the pandemic.