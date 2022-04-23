🚣 Kansas Competes at Lake Wheeler Invite share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kansas Rowing used the Lake Wheeler Invite as its final tune-up prior to hosting Kansas State and Drake next weekend, Saturday, April 30, at Wyandotte Lake.

"Our team took some big steps forward today. Not all of them are noted in the final times or placing, but growth for this racing squad happened in a big way." Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen

The Lake Wheeler Invite kicked off when Kansas took to the water in the 3 Varsity 8+, taking on Duke and Syracuse. Kansas finished in second place after Duke with a time of 7:18.76. Duke and Syracuse would finish above the Jayhawks in the 2 Varsity 4+ event with a time of 7:55.89, crossing the finish line 38 seconds before Georgetown. Kansas finished out the first round with a fourth-place finish in the 1 Varsity 4+ and 2 Varsity 8+ then fifth in the 1 Varsity 8+ race.

"With some injuries and illnesses, the team handled some late lineup changes in the best of ways. We also had some boats that performed well and raced competitively within a tough field." Cook-Callen

Kansas struck first in the second round of racing when the 3 Varsity 8+, with a boat consisting of Danielle Brunig, Laine Draper, Sarah Schulz, Amanda Ferguson, Cameron Boyd, Karlie Brewer, Courtney Costain, Jessica Brewer and Stella Warren, topping North Carolina and Louisville with a time of 7:12.31. Holding steady behind Louisville and Boston, the Kansas 1 Varsity 4+ boat finished moved up a position and finished in the third spot, which was one spot higher than in the first round. Kansas would have similar luck in the 2 Varsity 8+ event. The 3 Varsity 8+ kicked off the second day of racing with a second-place finish after UCF. The Varsity 4+ boat would also finish second after Syracuse.

"Overall this weekend was a huge weekend for our program. We had the opportunity to come in and face some really strong crews and we capitalized across the board. We tapped into a new level of speed this weekend and that has brought forth an undeniable sense of momentum heading into our last few races of the season. Our program, top to bottom, is more focused than we have ever been. The Jayhawks are coming! " Senior Abigail Benedict