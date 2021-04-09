🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Completes 1st Round at Aggie Invitational

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks completed the first round of the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Golf Club on Friday. Kansas is sitting in 12th place at +15 after one round of play.

The Jayhawks were led by Luke Kluver, who shot a two-over 74 and is tied for 21st after 18 holes. Kluver shot a three-over 39 on the front, but used an eagle on the par-five 15th to shoot a one-under 35 on the back and card his 74. His eagle was his fifth in his last seven competitive rounds. There was just one other eagle carded on the day in the tournament.

Ben Sigel is one shot behind Kluver after the first round at +3. Sigel is tied for 35th. Sigel shot a one-under 35 on the front, picking up birdies at holes No. 5 and 7. He then birdied No. 10, but shot four-over on the back and shot a 75 overall.

Harry Hillier is one shot behind at +4 and is tied for 42nd. Hillier had three birdies on his card for the first round, but a double bogey on the 18th knocked him back to four-over for the round. Jeff Doty shot a 78 and is tied for 62nd at +6. William Duquette is tied for 8ist at +9.

Playing as an individual, Zach Sokolosky tied with Doty and shot a 78.

“We just made too many careless errors today, which led to a lot of easy bogeys, doubles and a triple,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We can’t recover from those errors. We need to tighten things up the next two days.”

The second round of the event is set for Saturday, with the third and final round scheduled for Sunday. Live scoring for the remainder of the event will be available on Golfstat.