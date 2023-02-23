🏊‍♀️ Kansas Continues Competition at Day Two of the Big 12 Championship

AUSTIN, Texas – The Kansas swimming and diving team competed in day two of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas at Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

The day began with prelims, starting at 10 a.m. CT, where super-senior Dew Blose qualified for the 50 free championship by racing to a time of 23.17 seconds.

The final rounds began at 6 p.m. CT, with the first event of the lineup being the 500 free. Sophomore Eleni Kotzamanis got it started for the Jayhawks, swimming to a finish of 4:57.22 and placing sixth in the 500 free bonus final. Two Jayhawks raced in the 500 free consolation round, led by freshman Hailey Farrell (4:55.20) and sophomore Addi Barnes (4:56.62), each scoring one point.

Next, Kansas competed in the 200 individual medley, where senior Amelie Lessing and junior Emma Walker raced in the bonus final. Lessing finished the race in 2:05.44, while Walker swam to a finish of 2:05.87.

In the consolation final of the 200 individual medley, Kansas fielded four swimmers: sophomore Ellie Howe (2:03.44), junior Ellie Wehrmann (2:03.76), sophomore Brigid Gwidt (2:04.72) and freshman Aidan Howze (2:06.55). Howe scored six points, Wehrmann scored five, Gwidt scored four and Howze scored two.

Following the 200 individual medley was the 50 free. In the bonus final, freshman Ainsley Dillon raced to a finish of 23.74, while senior Keyla Brown finished in 23.64 seconds. Two Jayhawks raced in the consolation final, where senior Autumn Looney raced to a 23.58 seconds finish, scoring three points, and junior Claudia Dougan led the heat, finishing first with a time of 23.22 seconds, scoring nine points.

Blose was the only Jayhawk to compete in a championship final event, placing seventh with a time of 23.11 seconds and scoring a team-leading 12 points.

To round out the night, two Jayhawks relay teams raced in the 400 medley relay event. The relay team of sophomore Lezli Sisung, freshman Molly Robinson, Dougan and freshman Lydia Lafferty took the helm for Kansas, racing to a fourth place finish with a time of 3:39.61, earning 30 points. The relay team of junior Taylor Conley, Walker, Looney and freshman Maggie Moore raced in the third and final heat of the evening, finishing with a time of 3:48.27.

UP NEXT

Kansas will move on to day three of the 2023 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday, before concluding its season Saturday.

CURRENT STANDINGS

Texas – 386 TCU – 202 Iowa State – 193 West Virginia – 179 Kansas – 152

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday

Swimming Prelims – 10:00 a.m.

Women’s 3M Prelims – 3:30 p.m.

Women’s 3M Consolation Final – 4:15 p.m.

Swimming Finals – 6:00 p.m.

Women’s 3M Diving Final – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Swimming Prelims – 10:00 a.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Prelims – 10:15 a.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Consolation Final – 11:00 a.m.

1650 Heats – 4:00 p.m.

Women’s Platform Diving Final – 5:00 p.m.

Swimming Finals – 6:00 p.m.