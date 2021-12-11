🏀 Kansas Dominates Missouri in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown, 102-65

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In their first meeting since 2012, the No. 8/7 Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Missouri Tigers, 102-65, led by 21 points from senior Ochai Agbaji in the HyVee Hoops Border Showdown inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

Kansas improves to 8-1 on the season, while Missouri falls to 4-5. The Jayhawks also improve their Border Showdown series advantage to 175-95 all-time, including winning six of the last seven meetings between the two teams.

Kansas’ 37-point win was the largest deficit in the series since defeating Missouri 98-54 on February 15, 1966. It was also the third-largest margin of victory in the series all-time.

All five Kansas starters scored in double-figures on Saturday, led by Agbaji (21) Dajuan Harris (13), Christian Braun (13) David McCormack (11) and Remy Martin (10). This marked the first game this season with all five starters with 10+ points.

Harris, of Columbia, Missouri, tied his career-high of 13 points on 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) shooting, including 3-of-4 (75 percent) from 3-point range and two assists in 25 minutes. Harris’ five field goals and three 3-pointers both tied career highs previously set against Eastern Washington.

The Jayhawks found the advantage early, by way of Braun. Braun accounted for eight of Kansas’ first 11 points on a 3-pointer, an and-one and a fastbreak layup. The Jayhawks led 11-3 by the first media timeout.

Following Braun’s lead, Harris connected on a pair of 3-pointers to bring the lead to 19-9 with 14:03 remaining in the first half. Kansas would go on to connect on six 3-pointers in the first half, tied for the most all season.

Despite the early KU lead, Missouri brought the game back to within seven points at the 9:43 mark of the first half. Kansas would regain its momentum before the break, outscoring Missouri 13-2 over the final five minutes to take a 49-27 lead into halftime.

Kansas stayed hot out of the halftime break, going on an 11-2 run courtesy of three-straight 3-pointers from Agbaji, Harris and Martin. The run extended Kansas’ lead to 60-29 with 17:39 remaining in the second half.

Down the stretch, Kansas outshot Missouri, connecting on 33-of-59 (55.9 percent) from the floor and 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The Jayhawks forced Missouri into 20 turnovers in the game, while holding the Tigers to shoot 24-of-55 (43.6 percent) from the field.

The Jayhawks will return to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, December 18 to host Stephen F. Austin at 7 p.m.