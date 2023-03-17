⚾️ Kansas Drops Both Games of Doubleheader to The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Late-inning runs in both games by The Citadel helped the Bulldogs pull off a doubleheader sweep of Kansas on Friday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Due to forecasted inclement weather on Saturday, the schedule was adjusted to two games on Friday.

GAME ONE (The Citadel 4, Kansas 3)

Collin Baumgartner tossed a career-high 7.1 innings, but The Citadel’s Matthew Lively hit a walk-off 2-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to win it 4-3. Baumgartner allowed two runs on eight hits, while walking none and striking out three.

Both teams held each other scoreless through the first four innings. In the fifth, Kansas broke through for the first run of the game. Sophomore and LSU transfer Luke Leto led off the inning with a double followed by a Jake English groundout to advance Leto to third. An RBI groundout by redshirt sophomore and UCF transfer Michael Brooks gave KU a 1-0 lead.

Kansas extended its lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning. The Jayhawks loaded the bases with three consecutive singles to start the inning. Freshman Kodey Shojinaga then singled to right field to bring in one run. Redshirt junior Collier Cranford then hit an RBI fielder’s choice to score the second run and build a 3-0 lead.

The Citadel kept the game within reach and began to chip away in the seventh. The Bulldogs scored one run in the inning on an RBI single. The run was the first allowed all day by Baumgartner and made the score 3-1.

The Bulldogs began the eighth inning with a leadoff double. Baumgartner retired the next batter on a line out to right field, which advanced the runner to third. That was the end of the day for Baumgartner as junior Stone Hewlett came on in relief. The Citadel scored the runner from third on a sacrifice fly to trim the Kansas lead to 3-2.

Then, in the ninth after a leadoff walk and a strikeout, Lively came up and took a 3-2 pitch over the fence in left field to win it.

Kansas had 12 hits offensively, but left nine runners on base. Senior Cole Elvis had three hits, including a double, while Shojinaga finished 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.

GAME TWO (The Citadel 3, Kansas 2)

The second game was another low scoring affair as The Citadel had a go-ahead, 2-run single in the seventh inning. Kansas starter Sam Ireland threw 6.1 innings, allowing only two runs on nine hits with no walks and two strikeouts.

Again, the teams did not score for the first four innings of the contest. The Citadel had an opportunity in the first inning on a single to right field, but Leto threw out the runner trying to score to end the frame.

Kansas got on the board first for a second straight game with a Leto solo home run to right field. The homer gave Kansas a 1-0 advantage.

The Citadel (12-6) had a pair of doubles in the bottom of the fifth, which evened the score at 1-1.

Ireland was pulled in the seventh inning with the score tied 1-1 and a runner on second and one out. Junior Thaniel Trumper came in and allowed a walk and a single before striking out the final batter he faced. Junior Kolby Dougan then came on with the bases loaded and two outs and The Citadel’s Noah Mitchell singled through the right side to score two runs and give the Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.

The top of the eighth began with back-to-back walks to redshirt sophomore and Texas Tech transfer Sam Hunt and Brooks. A sacrifice bunt by redshirt sophomore Mike Koszewski advanced them to second and third. An RBI groundout by sophomore Chase Jans cut the deficit to 3-2 and Brooks was stranded at third.

In the ninth, Kansas got a 1-out, pinch-hit triple from English. He was left stranded on third, however, after a strikeout and groundout to end the game.

NOTES

• Starting pitchers Collin Baumgartner and Sam Ireland didn’t issue any walks over 13.2 combined innings, while striking out five.

• Baumgartner threw a career-high 7.1 innings pitched.

• Jans extended his hitting streak to 13 consecutive games, which is the longest of the sophomore’s career.

• Koszewski pushed his on-base streak to 15 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas (7-10) finishes its series with The Citadel on Sunday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.