⚾ Kansas Drops Series Finale to No. 5 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 1-5 Big 12) fell, 11-2, in the third and final game of the series to the Texas Longhorns (20-8, 7-2 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Eli Davis started for the Jayhawks and pitched through four innings, facing 23 Longhorn hitters.

On the final day of the series, the Texas offense was firing on all cylinders. The Longhorns drove in four runs in the top of the third and added two more in the fourth.

The Jayhawks scored a run in the bottom of the fourth when Tavian Josenberger drove in Brett Vosik on a single to left. Kansas loaded the bases after the single with only one out. A double play ended the inning in the next at bat.

Everhett Hazelwood, Steve Washilewski and Ryan Vanderhei all pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Vanderhei recorded a pair of strikeouts, while Hazelwood recorded Kansas’ first strikeout of the day.

Josenberger drove in another run for Kansas in the bottom of the eighth when he singled up the middle and drove in James Cosentino. The Jayhawks loaded the bases after a walk by Jack Wagner. Kansas was unable to convert and settled for one run.

The Longhorns added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth and three in the ninth, creating the 11-2 final.

Vosik finished the day with a 2-for-3 performance in addition to a walk. Josenberger added another multi-hit day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a hit by pitch.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts Texas Southern April 6-7 at Hoglund Ballpark. The first game Tuesday will start at 6 p.m., while the series concluding game will start at 3 p.m.