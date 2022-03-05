⚾️ Kansas Falls to Minnesota on Day Two of the Cambria College Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — On Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Kansas Jayhawks were defeated 8-1 by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Minnesota scored first by putting up four runs in the third inning. The Golden Gophers loaded the bases in the inning and scored a pair of the runs off a two-run double by Jack Kelly. Minnesota would add another run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0.

Kansas was able to get on the board in the top of the seventh. Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Metcalf doubled to lead off the inning. Then, with two outs, redshirt sophomore outfielder Jake Baker hit an RBI single up the middle to bring in Metcalf. The RBI was the first of Baker’s career. Metcalf would finish 2-for-4 in the contest.

Minnesota would go on to add two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and another in the eighth to get the score to 8-1.

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Vanderhei started the game and suffered the loss on Saturday. Vanderhei tossed five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits, while walking four and striking out six. The loss dropped Vanderhei to 2-1 on the season.

The Jayhawks fell to 3-6 on the season, while Minnesota improved to 4-8.

Kansas will wrap up its trip to Minneapolis on Sunday. KU will take on Illinois at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be live streamed on BTN+ and the Jayhawk Sports Network.