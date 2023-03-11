🏀 Kansas Falls to Texas in Big 12 Championship, 76-56

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Playing in its 16th Big 12 title game, No. 3 Kansas fell short to No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 Championship game at the T-Mobile Center on Saturday, 76-56. Kansas’ Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris were named to the Big 12’s All-Tournament Team.

Wilson led the Jayhawks with 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting, while junior Joseph Yesufu joined him in double-figures with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Wilson’s 24-point performance marked his 27th career game with 20+ points, including his fifth-straight game. He also passed Wilt Chamberlain for No. 27 on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,435 career points.

Texas was led by Dylan Disu’s 18 points, while Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice added 17 apiece.

The two teams battled back-and-forth throughout the first half, which saw Kansas trail 39-33 at the break. Wilson and Yesufu led the charge for the Jayhawks with Wilson’s 17 first half points. Yesufu added nine points before the break.

In the second half, Texas pulled away by outscoring the Jayhawks 37-23 over the final 20 minutes. The Longhorns shot 53.3% (16-of-30) during that span, while out-rebounding the Jayhawks 37-31 throughout the entirety of the game.

The Jayhawks shot 41.4 (24-of-58) from the field throughout the game and scored 28 of their 56 points in the paint. Texas finished the game shooting 50% (31-of-62).

Kansas will learn its destination for the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 12 during the Selection Sunday Show. The show begins at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.