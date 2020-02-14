🥎 Kansas Falls to Two Top-20 Programs

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Kansas softball was unable to secure an upset victory on Friday, falling to No. 15 Georgia 11-0 and No. 18 South Carolina 10-0 on day two of the Clearwater Elite Invitational at Eddie C. Moore Field.

Game One vs. No.15 Georgia

Junior Hannah Todd got her first start of the 2020 season on Friday morning against the nationally-ranked Bulldogs. Kansas looked to strike first in the contest, getting runners on first and second with one out in the top of the second inning but were unable to get a runner home after two straight strikeouts to end the inning. Georgia was able to get to Todd for the first time in the game, putting up four runs in the bottom of the second.

Kansas found themselves in a position to respond in the top of the third after getting the bases loaded with no outs thanks to two walks and an error by the Bulldogs. However, KU’s next three batters were unable to bring the runners home. Georgia then pushed their lead to 10 with a six-run third inning.