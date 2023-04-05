🏈 Kansas Football to Host Spring Showcase on Friday at 7 p.m.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football is set to host its annual Spring Showcase inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT, giving fans their first look at the 2023 Kansas Jayhawks.

The Spring Showcase is the finale of Kansas’ Spring practices and will feature activities for the whole family. Admission to the Spring Showcase is free with no ticket needed for admission.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. when the Campanile Hill opens to fans, featuring the Fun Zone with inflatables, mini golf course, the new football spring poster giveaway and more. There will also be food trucks and live music beginning at 5 p.m. and leading into the action on the field. The WNIT Champions, Kansas women’s basketball will be in the Fun Zone interacting with fans before kickoff. Fans will have an opportunity to take a photo with the Jayhawks with the WNIT trophy.

Friday’s Spring Showcase will feature on-field drills and scrimmages, with fan giveaways, competitions and activities taking place throughout the Showcase.

Coverage of the Spring Showcase can be found on the Jayhawk Radio Network beginning Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT. A televised broadcast will not be carried live but will be available on ESPN+ beginning next week.

In his second season at Kansas, head coach Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to a breakthrough season in 2022. Leipold guided Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 and its first bowl game since 2008 with an appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Kansas played in front of three sellout crowds at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and posted the largest percentage attendance increase by a school that allowed full capacity the previous season. Lawrence was also the site of ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time on Oct. 8, 2022, for KU’s game against TCU.

The Jayhawks return 17-of-22 starters and seven players who earned All-Big 12 recognition last season, including first-team selection Cobee Bryant (defensive back) and second-team selections Jalon Daniels (quarterback), Mason Fairchild (tight end), and Mike Novitsky (center). Kansas has three players returning who were All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in defensive back Kenny Logan, Jr., running back Devin Neal and offensive lineman Dominick Puni.

Kansas will host seven games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium during the 2023 season, beginning on Thursday, August 31, against Missouri State. Other home opponents for the Jayhawks include Illinois, BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

New and renewal season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seating, family zone, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, Field Goal Club and more.

