⚾️ Kansas Heads to No. 25 Wichita State for Wednesday Night Matchup

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Wichita State Wed. 6 p.m. CT RHP Hunter Cashero (2-0, 5.62 ERA) RHP Matt Boyer (1-0, 7.71 ERA)



WICHITA, Kan. – Kansas is set to hit the road for the next five games, beginning with a Wednesday night contest against Wichita State at 6 p.m. CT at Eck Stadium. The Jayhawks will be looking to complete the season sweep of the Shockers.

Kansas (19-21, 5-10 Big 12) had a recent stretch where it scored double-digit runs in four-straight games and totaled 59 runs against K-State, Air Force and Oklahoma State. The last time Kansas scored double-digit runs in four-straight games was 2011, and the last time scoring that many runs in four-consecutive games was 2004.

Senior Cole Elvis has been the team’s leader all season and has hit a home run in four consecutive games, making him the first Jayhawk to do so since at least 1993. Elvis is currently riding a 17-game hitting streak, which is tied for the longest by a Jayhawk this season. He is slashing .342/.402/.763 with five doubles, nine home runs, 26 RBIs, 15 runs and nine walks during the 17-game span. He has drove in at least one RBI in six straight contests and has at least one walk and one run scored in four straight games.

After having a slow start to the season, redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks had a banner week. He hit .700/.750/1.400 with five doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and four walks in five games last weekagainst Air Force and No. 24 Oklahoma State. He went 14-for-20 overall at the plate. The impressive performance at the plate for Brooks raised his season batting average from .224 to .299.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga continues his strong freshman campaign and leads the team with a .374 batting average. That mark currently ranks fifth in the conference. Over the last 18 games, Shojinaga is slashing .410/.455/.577 with seven doubles, two home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs and eight walks.

Kansas and Wichita State have met 86 times in a series that dates back to 1952. Wichita State leads the all-time series 51-35. Despite the advantage being in the Shockers favor, Kansas beat Wichita State 4-0 earlier this season in its home opener. Ethan Bradford allowed only two hits over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win. Jake English and Janson Reeder both hit home runs in the contest.

Wichita State (24-15, 8-4 American) is currently on a six-game winning streak, which includes a weekend sweep of No. 7 East Carolina just a few days ago. The Shockers also have a 10-4 victory at K-State during the winning streak. Wichita State has six hitters batting over .300, and as a team carry a .305 season batting average.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to the game on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app, with Brian Hanni and Gus Baylow on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas continues its road trip with three games in Norman at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks and Sooners series is set to begin on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT.