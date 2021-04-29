🛶 Kansas Hosts Kansas State and Drake to Open the Month of May

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas rowing team will host the annual Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State and later a dual versus Drake on May 1 on the waters of Wyandotte County Lake. The Jayhawks will also be honoring eight seniors after the conclusion of the regatta against the Bulldogs.

"We are exited to race this weekend at home with friends and family on site to cheer us on. It will also be the first opportunity for many of our freshmen to get to race. They've been training hard all year and they will finally get to experience their first collegiate race! "

The Sunflower Showdown versus the Wildcats will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the First Varsity Eight, followed by the Second Varsity Eight at 8:45 a.m., next at 9 a.m. is the First Varsity Four and the event will conclude with the Second Varsity Four at 9:15 a.m.

"We've focused in training on some execution pieces of our race plan where we didn't do so well last week and are hoping to put a better race together on Saturday. "

The dual race against Drake will commence at 11:30 a.m. with the 1V8, the 2V8 is next at 11:45 a.m., followed by the 1V4 at noon and closing with the 2V4 at 12:15 p.m.

Kansas will hold a ceremony to recognize eight seniors following the finish of the 2V4, around 12:30 p.m. The Jayhawks being celebrated are Heidi Burns, Katie Donnellan, Lauren Fee, Hannah Roemer, Laurel Salisbury, Anna Van Driel, Emma Yowell and manager Megan Akers.

Kansas has started the 2021 season off on a high note with numerous top-5 finishes in addition to back-to-back Big 12 Conference weekly honors for Boat of The Week. The 2V8 garnered the first honor on Thursday, April 1 with a time of 6:54.59 to leave the Sooners of Oklahoma behind at 7:09.34. The 1V8 was named Co-Boat of The Week for their third-place finish on day two of the Sunshine State Invite. Kansas battled tough water conditions through the seven-lane race to finish with a mark of 7:46.45 just behind second-place Clemson (7:36.88) and winning UCF (7:31.67).

The Jayhawks have competed against both the Wildcats and Bulldogs once this season. Kansas raced against Kansas State back on April 2 and 3 during the Sunshine Event. On day two of the event, the Jayhawks never finished outside of the top-5, adding a silver and bronze finish on the day as well. Most recently, Kansas traveled to Solon, Iowa and contended against nationally ranked teams as well as Drake. The Jayhawks never finished outside of the top-4 during the regatta, with the highest mark of the day coming in the 2V4 with a third-place finish.

Schedule for May 1

8:30 a.m. – KU vs. K-State 1V8

8:45 a.m. – KU vs. K-State 2V8

9 a.m. – KU vs. K-State 1V4

9:15 a.m. – KU vs. K-State 2V4

11:30 a.m. – KU vs. Drake 1V8

11:45 a.m. – KU vs. Drake 2V8

12:00 p.m. – KU vs. Drake 1V4

12:15 p.m. – KU vs. Drake 2V4

12:30 p.m. – Senior Ceremony