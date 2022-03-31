⚾️ Kansas Hosts No. 4 Texas Tech for Weekend Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Texas Tech Fri. 6 p.m. CT LHP Daniel Hegarty (2-2, 7.23 ERA) RHP Andrew Morris (2-0, 4.13 ERA) Sat. 1 p.m. CT RHP Cole Larsen (0-4, 5.15 ERA) RHP Brandon Birdsell (3-1, 2.70 ERA) Sun. 1 p.m. CT RHP Ryan Vanderhei (3-2, 4.81 ERA) LHP Mason Molina (1-3, 3.28 ERA)

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks open up their home conference slate this weekend with a three-game Big 12 series against the No. 4 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hoglund Ballpark. The last game against the teams in Lawrence on April 8, 2018 ended in a 17-3 KU victory.

Kansas (9-14) is coming off a 14-2 win against Wichita State on Wednesday. The 14 runs were a season high for the Jayhawks. Redshirt junior right-hander Jake Adams led the way on the mound by pitching a career-high seven innings and recording a career-high eight strikeouts.

Offensively, sophomore shortstop Maui Ahuna, freshman infielder Payton Allen, redshirt senior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf and redshirt freshman outfielder Jack Hammond each had multi-RBI efforts. Ahuna matched his career high with five RBIs.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger and Hammond each extended their hitting streaks on Wednesday. Josenberger has now hit safely in 12 consecutive games, while Hammond’s streak is at eight games.

The bullpen has also pitched well over the last four games. Relievers have not allowed an earned run over their last 8.1 innings pitched.

Texas Tech (22-5) enters the series ranked fourth in the country by Perfect Game. The Red Raiders are led offensively by Jace Jung who ranks in the top five in the Big 12 in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs batted in, hits, runs scored and hits. On the mound, Texas Tech’s Saturday starter, Brandon Birdsell, elected to return after being selected in the 11th round of the MLB Draft in 2021. He has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in his six starts this season.

Fans can purchase tickets for the games this weekend by clicking here. The first 250 fans attending Friday’s contest will receive a schedule magnet. On Sunday, the first 150 fans will receive a KU mini helmet.

For those unable to attend, all three games will be streamed live on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Columbia, Missouri, next Wednesday for a matchup against Mizzou at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on SEC Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.