⚽️ Kansas Hosts Vanderbilt in Home Opener Thursday Night



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas begins a stretch of four straight home matches at Rock Chalk Park, beginning on Thursday against Vanderbilt. The home opener is set for 8 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The start time was pushed back one hour due to a forecast of excessive heat in the Lawrence area.

Kansas (1-0-1) finished its first road trip of the season with a 4-1 victory at Loyola Chicago on Sunday. The Jayhawks scored all four goals in the second half, marking the first time with at least four goals in a half since Aug. 25, 2019 vs. Loyola Chicago when they scored five goals in the first half.

Four different Jayhawks scored a goal. Sophomore Lexi Watts scored the first KU goal of the season before freshman Montelene Dymond scored the game-winning goal and the first of her career. Redshirt junior Hallie Klanke also scored her first goal and recorded her first assist as a Jayhawk. Klanke missed the last two seasons with an injury, making it her first goal since Nov. 1, 2020, when she was at North Carolina. Junior Magali Gagné scored the fourth and final goal for KU, and her first since the 2021 season after also missing last season with an injury.

Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar was named Goalkeeper of the Week by TopDrawerSoccer and the Big 12 Conference. It marks the first time in her career that she has earned the national award and second time winning the conference honor (Aug. 30, 2022). Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves through the first two matches with 12 on the season. She is also second in the Big 12 in save percentage (.923), which is the highest save percentage for a Big 12 goalkeeper who has participated in two games.

Vanderbilt (1-0-1) is coming to Lawrence following a 0-0 draw on Aug. 20 against UMass. The Commodores beat Chattanooga 3-1 in their season opener on Aug. 17. Vanderbilt, who finished 12-5-4 a season ago, has both Kate Devine and Sara Wojdelko back, who split time at goalkeeper last season. Rachel Deresky has also returned after being one of the leading scorers for the Commodores in 2022.

Kansas is 15-7-2 in home openers during Mark Francis’ tenure, including a 3-1-1 mark in the last five seasons. KU is 16-10-2 all-time in home openers and 4-4-1 at Rock Chalk Park.

Thursday is Back to School Night at Rock Chalk Park. All students, faculty/staff, and families in the area are invited to enjoy inflatables and face painters at the Fun Zone located on the concourse.

The first 500 fans in attendance will also receive a 2023 schedule magnet upon entry.

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Laura Jackson (analyst) on the call. The game will also be available on KJHK 90.7 FM.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

Kansas continues its four-game stretch of home matches on Sunday against Colorado College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas continues its four-game stretch of home matches on Sunday against Colorado College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.