🎾 Kansas Keeps Rolling, Beats SEMO 7-0

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team defeated Southeast Missouri State (SEMO), 7-0, at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence, Kansas on Saturday, as the Jayhawks have now won four of their last five matches.

“It was great to play our first match outside at home in almost two years,” head coach Todd Chapman said. “We really needed to get an outdoor match in before we head to Texas this week. We didn’t play a very strong doubles point, but did a better job in singles of emotionally investing in our tennis as a team.”

The Jayhawks started the day in doubles, claiming the point behind wins on court one and court two.

On court one, the duo of Sonia Smagina and Vasiliki Karvouni defeated SEMO’s Romana Tarajova and Kseniya Zonova, 7-5, while Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming won court two over Ksenia Shikanova and Lera Valeeva, 6-4.

In singles, Kansas continued the momentum with Karvouni winning court four in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1. Already leading 2-0, Kansas captured wins on court one from Smagina (6-1, 6-4) and court three from Roxana Manu (6-3, 6-3).