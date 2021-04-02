🛶 Kansas Posts Top Marks on Day One of Sunshine State Invite

The events that Kansas competed in, in race order, were the Second Varsity Four at 3:30 p.m., First Varsity Four at 4 p.m., Second Varsity Eight at 4:15 p.m. and concluded with the First Varsity Eight 4:30 p.m.

SARASOTA, Fla. – Kansas rowing posted numerous top-5 finishes in every race on day one of the Sunshine State Invite. The Jayhawks competed against UCF, Clemson, Kansas State, Jacksonville, Miami and Stetson.

"It was pretty clear to us that teams really out raced us in the first half this afternoon. We’ve identified that as a place we must improve across the board for tomorrow’s final."

The 2V4 notched the initial fourth place finish for the Jayhawks at 9:15.84. Emma Yowell (coxswain), Jessica Brewer, Jadyn Jay, Shay Pemberton and Courtney Costain (bow) were the 2V4 crew. Kansas finished behind Miami, Clemson and winner UCF with a mark of 8:44.97.

Ashley McCaulley (coxswain), Kinsey Hagedorn, Sarah Schulz, Cameron Ekeler and Stella Warren (bow) were the Jayhawks that raced in the 1V4 and finished with a time of 8:35.51. Kansas’ fourth place finish came close to Kansas State, Clemson and winner UCF at 8:08.09.

The current Big 12 Conference’s Boat of the Week, the 2V8, finished second with a time of 7:31.07. The Jayhawks finished just six seconds behind the winning Tigers of Clemson with a time of 7:25.90. Danica Pecana (coxswain), Anna Van Driel, Lily Thomas, London Acree, Ava Winkels, Grace Wallrapp, Addie Kershner, Ari McCue and Katie Donnellan (bow) were the 2V8’s crew.

In the final race of the day, the 1V8 notched the final top-5 finish of the day coming in fourth overall. The Jayhawks posted a time of 7:16.37 following Kansas State, Clemson, and winning UCF at 7:06.69. Kansas’ crew was made up of Heidi Burns (coxswain), Abby Benedict, Kai Alexander, Maggie Habben, Savannah Skack, Laurel Salisbury, Julia Isbell, Paige Wheeler and Lauren Fee (bow).