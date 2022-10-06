👟 Kansas Relays Returns to Lawrence with 100th Anniversary

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since 2019, the Kansas track and field program will host the Kansas Relays at Rock Chalk Park on April 13-15, 2023. The return of the Kansas Relays will be the 100th anniversary of the start of the relays.

The University of Kansas has hosted the Kansas Relays every year since 1923, with the exception of 1943-1945 (World War II), 1998-1999 (stadium renovations) and 2020-2022 (COVID-19).

Throughout the years, the Kansas Relays have welcomed hundreds of Olympic Athletes, National Champions, All-Americans and more, and will host many more to come.

Not only will the Kansas Relays bring in some of the top high school talent from across the state of Kansas and beyond, and some of the top collegiate teams from across the nation, but it will also welcome a number of former Kansas track & field athletes back to Lawrence to compete.

Previously in 2019, Sharon Lokedi (2015-19) placed first in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:24.00. Former Jayhawk Sydney Conley took home gold in the women’s 100-meter dash collegiate division, clocking in a time of 11.41.

Three-time NCAA national champion and 2016 Olympian Andrea Geubelle won the women’s long jump collegiate division, posting a mark of 6.23m. Geubelle won the 2012 NCAA indoor triple jump title, completed the long jump/triple jump double at the 2013 NCAA Indoor Championships, and was a major contributor to the Jayhawks’ first-ever women’s team national championship at the 2013 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

More details for the 100th anniversary of the Kansas Relays will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact meet director Tim Byers at timbyers@ku.edu.