Kansas Rowing Adds 15 During Fall Semester

Lawrence, Kan. – Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen announced the signing of 15 rowers that will join the program in fall 2022.

Loretta Brueckner

Hometown/High School: Minden, Germany/Herder-Gymnasium Minden

Before KU: University of Miami, Bessel-Ruder-Club…2021 ACC Championships…6th 2V8+…Lake Wheeler Invitational…4th V8+…Sunshine State Invitational 4th V8+…2020 ACC Academic Honor Roll…2019…ACC Championships 8th 2V8+…2018 Knecht Cup 3rd 2V8+…ACC Championships 7th 2V4+…2016 Head of the Indian Creek 1st Champ 8+…2013 German National Championships 1st U17 4-/6th U17 4x/+…2012 German National Championships 2nd U17 4-