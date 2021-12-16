Kansas Rowing Adds 15 During Fall Semester
Lawrence, Kan. – Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen announced the signing of 15 rowers that will join the program in fall 2022.
Loretta Brueckner
Hometown/High School: Minden, Germany/Herder-Gymnasium Minden
Before KU: University of Miami, Bessel-Ruder-Club…2021 ACC Championships…6th 2V8+…Lake Wheeler Invitational…4th V8+…Sunshine State Invitational 4th V8+…2020 ACC Academic Honor Roll…2019…ACC Championships 8th 2V8+…2018 Knecht Cup 3rd 2V8+…ACC Championships 7th 2V4+…2016 Head of the Indian Creek 1st Champ 8+…2013 German National Championships 1st U17 4-/6th U17 4x/+…2012 German National Championships 2nd U17 4-
"Bringing international experience to Kansas Rowing can aid this team in our path to the podium at Big 12’s. Our great team culture is a fantastic landing place for rowers from abroad who are seeking a place to further develop and compete at the highest levels here in the United States."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Lucy Kemna
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Notes: Was a member of the First Coast Rowing/Evans Rowing Club…2021 Olympic Development Camp…2019 Olympic Development Camp…2018 USRowing SW Regional Championships 2nd U17 8+…FSRA State Championships 1st (2X) and 2nd (JV4+)
"Lucy is an experienced rower who has a strong foundational background and racing experience at some of the most competitive youth regattas in the nation."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Jordan Zenner
Hometown/High School: Niskayuna, New York/Niskayuna High School
Notes: Was a member of the Niskayuna Rowing Club…2021 SRAA Championships 1st 2X…Stotesbury Cup Champion 2X…2019 USRowing Youth National Championships 6th U17 4X…SRAA Championships 4th Freshman 4X
"Jordan brings a wealth of racing experience gained at high-level east coast regattas. We’re excited to see that experience have an immediate impact here in Lawrence."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Alaina Ronning
Hometown/High School: Manchester, Missouri/Westminster Christian Academy
Notes: Was a member of the St. Louis Rowing Club…2021 Midwest Summer Sprints Championship 1st Y4+…2019 Head of the Hooch 5th Novice 8+
"Alaina is a newer rower who climbed the ranks of her high school team quickly. She saw fairly heavy recruiting interest from regional rivals. We are thrilled that she ultimately decided that KU would be the best place for her."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Willow Grimmet
Hometown/High School: Edmond, Oklahoma/Heritage Hall
Notes: Participated in OKC Riversport and basketball in high school…2021 Hoops on Broadway Champion…National Championship Orlando…Denim Platinum Champion…2020 Oklahoma 6A Basketball Area Champion
"Willow brings a fierce work ethic. Her tenacity helped her transition from basketball to rowing and become a Division I caliber recruit in just one year."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Gabriella Parisi
Hometown/High School: Clifton Park, New York/Shenendehowa High School
Notes: Friends of Shenendehowa Rowing…2021 New York State Championship…1st Women’s 4X… Head of the Fish 2nd Women’s 4X+
"A team captain at her high school program, “Ella” brings established leadership traits that will continue to grow here at KU."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Paige Greenwood
Hometown/High School: Palos Verdes Estates, California/Palos Verdes High School
Notes: Was a member of the Long Beach Junior Crew…2020 Long Beach Cal Cup 2nd Ltwt 8+…Long Beach Invitational 1st W2X
"Paige brings a strong passion for the sport of rowing. As a rower for five years at one of the top programs in the Southwest region, she brings the experience of many meters rowed."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Rebecca Maffei
Hometown/High School: Mount Laurel, New Jersey/Lenape High School
Notes: Was a member of the South Jersey Rowing Club…2021 USRowing Mid-Atlantic Youth Championships 3rd V4+…2019 USRowing Mid-Atlantic Youth Championships 3rd N4+/2nd N8+…Bill Braxton Memorial Regatta 1st N4+
"Rebecca is passionate about being a Jayhawk. We know she can’t wait to land in Lawrence and we are psyched to see that energy injected into the team and coxswain seat next fall."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Catherine Bachovchin
Hometown/High School: Shaker Heights, Ohio/Shaker Heights High School
Notes: Participated in swimming and rowing in high school…2021 USRowing Midwest Youth Rowing Championships 7th V4X…2019 Head of the Cuyahoga 3rd N8+…Hebda Cup 1st V4+
"Catherine is a multisport athlete with a great work ethic and approach to training. We know her proven ability to generate power will help move Jayhawk crews in the direction we’re aiming for."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Sophia Fisher
Hometown/High School: Overland Park, Kansas/Blue Valley Northwest High School
Notes: Participated in track/cross country and tennis in high school…2021 KSHSAA Regional Championships 7th Doubles…MSHSAA Columbia Tournament 3rd Team/Overall
"Sophia has demonstrated a relentless drive to pursue constant growth. We know this tenacity will help KU Rowing find even more speed on the Kaw."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Gracyn Rains
Hometown/High School: Pryor, Oklahoma/Pryor High School
Notes: Played golf, softball and basketball in high school…2021 OSSAA Golf Top 10, OSSAA State Softball Quarter Finalist…2019 OSSAA State Basketball Quarterfinalist, OSSAA State Golf Finalist, OSSAA State Softball Finalist…2018 OSSAA State Softball Runner Up
"Gracyn brings some great competitive experience to the table. This young multi-sport athlete has excelled in three sports at the highest levels in her home state."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Lauren Burright
Hometown: Saint Joseph, Missouri
Notes: Played basketball and soccer in high school…2020 MSHSAA Basketball State Championship 4th Overall, MSHSAA Basketball District Champion
"Lauren exhibits great athleticism on the court. We know her explosiveness and drive will translate to great gains on the water."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Brooke Herrman
Hometown: LaCrosse, Kansas
Notes: Played basketball, volleyball and track in high school…2021 All-League 2nd Team (volleyball)… 2020 All-League 2nd Team (basketball)…2019 All-League Honorable Mention (volleyball/basketball)
"Brooke’s time serving as the anchor leg runner on the 4 X 400M relay team has taught her how to stay calm under pressure, keep her focus and fiercely compete down to the final wire."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Emma Parsons
Hometown/High School: Kingman, Kansas/Kingman High School
Notes: participated in volleyball, basketball, softball and powerlifting in high school…2019 KSHSAA State Powerlifting Championship 2nd Overall, KSHSAA Softball Championship qualifier
"Emma’s experience as a powerlifter makes her a fantastic candidate to be a crossover athlete to the sport of rowing. The attention to technique and form while applying force will make for great movement in the boat."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen
Aylin Schafer
Hometown: Winter Park, FL
Notes: Was a member of the Winter Park Crew…2021 SRAA National Championships 1st Ltwt 8+
"As a former lightweight rower, Aylin has learned to utilize sound technique and a high level of fitness to race and win at one of the premier junior regattas in the country. We are excited to see her in action on the Kansas River."Kansas Head Coach Carrie Cook-Callen