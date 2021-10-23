🛶 Kansas Rowing Competes at Jayhawk Jamboree

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Rowing team got the opportunity to compete in front of their home fans at Burcham Park on Saturday as they hosted the Jayhawk Jamboree, which featured opponents from Creighton, Iowa and Kansas State.

The first race of the day featured pairs and singles, which saw five Kansas boats on the water. The Jayhawk boat of Amanda Ferguson and Cameron Boyd placed second in 22:35, followed by the boat of Sarah Schulz and Karlie Brewer in 23:23 and the duo of Jenna Lenherr and Mara Evans in 23:24.

The Varsity 4+ was up next and won by Iowa in 19:57, while KU came in second and third. The boat of Abby Benedict, Lily Thomas, Maggie Habben, Julia Isbell and coxswain Danica Pecana finished with a time of 20:07, just six seconds ahead of the other Jayhawk boat, which consisted coxswain Danielle Brunig, Arianna McCue, Savannah Skack, Kacie Kinley and Kai Alexander.

The Novice 8+ saw Kansas place first, second and fourth, with a runaway win by the boat of Katie Judd, Amber Cayci, Emma Olney, Iris Sherron, Kate Meiser, Jackalynn Woelfel, Izzy Estes, Melia Martin and Rylee Crowell. The team finished the course with a time of 19:33, nearly one minute ahead of the rest of the field.

Following a short break, the action returned with the Varsity 8+, which saw four boats from Kansas on the water. Iowa won the race in 17:50 and KU’s first boat of Pecana, Benedict, Thomas, Habben, Skack, Kinley, Isbell, Miller and Alexander took fifth with a time of 18:29.

In the night cap, the Jayhawks had four boats race in the Novice 4+. Two of those boats finished among the top five, with the boat of Ross, McLean, Larson, Estes and Shoots taking third in 21:54. Two spots behind was the boat of Crowell, Oley, Woelfel, Meiser and Sherron, which finished with a time of 22:40.