🛶 Kansas Rowing Headed to Oklahoma to Begin Fall Season

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Kansas Rowing team is bound for the Sooner State to compete at the Head of the Oklahoma regatta on Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3, in Oklahoma City.

"It’s exciting to see head racing return to our schedule this fall. The team has been training well and this will be a fun reward for their hard work in the summer and the first weeks of fall. I‘m looking forward to seeing what they can do coming down the race course this weekend."

This will be the first race of the season and one of two currently on the schedule for the fall portion of the schedule. The Head of the Oklahoma includes 2.5-mile head racing during the day and 500m OGE NightSprints Saturday evening on the only permanently lighted race course in the world. Events include collegiate, masters, and junior rowing.

Kansas will open the weekend with four boats in the water for the Women’s Collegiate 4+ on Saturday at 2:55 p.m. before returning on Sunday for multiple events. Three boats will compete in the Women’s Open 2- on Sunday morning at 8:40 a.m. and four boats are again back in the water for the Women’s Open 4+ at 10:35 a.m.

Following the event, Kansas Rowing will close out the fall season at home on Sunday, Oct. 24, with the Jayhawk Jamboree in Lawrence.