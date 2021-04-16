🏌️‍♂️ Kansas Set for Hawkeye Invitational

Tournament: Hawkeye Invitational

Course: Finkbine Golf Course

Par/Yards: 72/7,157

Participating teams: Ball State, Creighton, DePaul, Drake, Grand Canyon, Iowa, Kansas, Marquette, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Toledo, Wisconsin.

Live Stats: GolfStat

IOWA CITY, Iowa. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team returns to action this weekend at the 2021 Hawkeye Invitational, which begins Saturday with 36 holes of play at Finkbine Golf Course.

The two-day event will wrap up Sunday with the final 18 holes of the 54-hole event. The Jayhawks are part of a competitive 13-team field consisting of Ball State, Creighton, DePaul, Drake, Grand Canyon, Iowa, Marquette, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Toledo and Wisconsin.

Coach Jamie Bermel has selected his lineup for the tournament and is going with Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel, William Duquette and Sion Audrain. Zach Sokolosky will compete as an individual.

“It’s a good golf course this week, and should be decent weather for Iowa in April,” Bermel said. “We’re going to give Sion a shot this week at the five-man spot and see what he can do. We need to play well this week as we head into the Big 12s the following week at Prairie Dunes.”

The Hawkeye Invitational marks the final regular season event for the Jayhawks before heading to the Big 12 Championships later this month.

Kansas is coming off an eighth-place finish at the Aggie Invitational last week. So far this spring, the Jayhawks have a sixth-place finish to their record at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic and a 14th-place finish at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate.

Kluver has led the way for Kansas all season. He has finished in the top-20 in four straight events and four out of the five he’s participated in this season. Eight of his last 12 rounds have been at even-par or better and he hasn’t finished lower than 34th the entire season. He finished tied for 12th at the Aggie Invitational last weekend. He has two top-10s to his name as well.

Sigel, Hillier and Duquette have all been stalwarts of the Kansas lineup this spring. Sigel finished tied for 31st last week at the Aggie Invitational, one tournament after a 28th-place finish at the Hootie at Bulls Bay. Sigel’s best finish this year is a tied for 6th result at the Colonial Collegiate Invite.

Hillier has a scoring average of 73.53 this year, which is the second-best mark on the team behind Kluver. He hasn’t finished lower than 50th in any of the five events this year and saved his best round for the final day of play at the Aggie Invitational.

Duquette is coming off a 63rd-place finish last time out. His highlight this season was a sixth-place finish at the San Diego Classic. Audrain played in a pair of individual events this spring and finished third out of 66 golfers at the Stampede at the Creek with a final-round 72. Sokolosky has played in every tournament this spring.

