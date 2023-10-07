⚽️ Kansas Set to Face Houston Sunday Afternoon at Rock Chalk Park



LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas returns home and will play three of its final four regular-season games at Rock Chalk Park, beginning on Sunday against Houston. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Kansas (3-5-6, 0-4-2) fell 1-0 at No. 23 TCU on Thursday night. All five Kansas losses this season have been one-goal games. In the match, sophomore Lexi Watts had a shot to extend her streak to 17 consecutive matches with at least one attempt.

Goalkeeping and defense have been a strength of the 2023 team. Kansas has posted the second highest save percentage in the Big 12 and it also ranks 37th in the nation (.838). The Jayhawks have allowed 0.9 goals per game through 14 matches, which is tied for the fourth fewest in the Big 12.

Super-senior Melania Pasar leads the Big 12 in saves (60), she is second in save percentage (.822) and is fifth in the league in goals against average (0.95). Her 60 total saves has her ranked 39th in the country.

Kansas and Houston are meeting for the first time in women’s soccer in program history. This is the first year the Cougars are members of the Big 12 Conference. Houston will be the second team that KU is playing for the first time in program history this season, joining Vanderbilt from earlier in the year.

Houston (7-6-1, 1-5-0) lost its match on Thursday at Kansas State by a score of 1-0. The Cougars started the season with a 6-0-1 record before dropping six of their last seven matches. Cameryn Maddox has been the offensive catalyst for Houston with seven goals and three assists on the season. In goal, Olivia Dietrich has posted a .778 save percentage and 1.33 goals against average in 12 starts.

MATCH PROMOTION

Sunday will be Jayhawks for a Cure at Rock Chalk Park. KU will be wearing pink uniforms to raise awareness for breast cancer. Prior to the start of the game, there will be a rose ceremony where student-athletes present a rose to a person of their choice who has been affected by cancer.

Fans attending the game will receive a mini pink soccer ball while supplies last.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Sunday’s match will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Dave Stewart (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) on the call.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUWSoccer.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its final regular-season road game at Iowa State on Thursday, Oct. 12. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.