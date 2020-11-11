⚽ Kansas Soccer Inks Four on National Signing Day

"Raena is a local player who plays for KC Athletics. Her sister Rylan plays for us. Raena is a very similar player. She plays in the midfield. She’s very athletic, very good on the ball. Like Rylan, she has a little bit of bite to her, a little nasty side to her. She will get in and challenge and win balls and has the ability to distribute and play out of the midfield. We’re graduating three from the midfield this year and I’m looking for Raena to come in and contribute right away and fill some of those gaps from the graduating players."

KANSAS COACH MARK FRANCIS