🥎 Kansas Softball Hosts North Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will host North Texas for a three-game series this weekend at Arrocha Ballpark. The two teams will start with a doubleheader on Friday with games set for 3 p.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. CT. The series will conclude with a single game on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

This will be the first time the two teams meet this season. Kansas and North Texas have met a total of five times. Kansas leads the series 4-1 including 2-1 in Lawrence.

Lyric Moore currently leads the Jayhawks with a .387 batting average and 43 hits. Her .387 average ranks 10th in the Big 12 Conference. Ashlyn Anderson is close behind with 41 hits and a .320 batting average. Anderson also leads the team with 10 home runs, which ranks tied for seventh in the Big 12. Anderson also has 13 doubles on the year, which is tied for the lead in the conference.

Freshman Olivia Bruno has nine home runs, two of which came this past weekend against Oklahoma State. In her debut season, Bruno is batting better than .300.

North Texas went 1-2 this past weekend to Louisiana Tech and fell to No. 1 Oklahoma in a midweek game on Wednesday.

North Texas is 25-8 overall and 13-3 in the USA conference. Infielder Kailey Gamble was named the Conference USA Player of the Week this week. Gamble earns the honor for the first time in her career after finishing with a .500 batting average (5-for-10) with three home runs, four runs, one double, seven RBI, one walk, and 15 total bases this past weekend against Louisiana Tech.

Lexi Cobb currently leads the team with a .395 batting average. She also tied for the team lead with 34. She is tied with Kailey Gamble.

This weekend’s game are highlighted by the camo wristband and Salute to Service games. On Saturday, the first 150 fans will receive a mini helmet.

All games will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.