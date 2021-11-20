🏐 Kansas Takes Down TCU, 3-1, on Senior Night

Five Kansas seniors were honored prior to the match including Mosser, Langs, Sara Nielsen, Lacey Angello and Audri Suter. Angello recorded seven digs for the match, while Suter posted her first service ace of the season and 10 th of her career.

With the win Kansas improved to 14-11 overall and 6-8 in Big 12 play, while TCU dropped to 8-16 and 2-12.

Senior Jenny Mosser led Kansas with 14 kills for the match, while freshman Caroline Bien had 12 kills and sophomore Caroline Crawford added 10. Freshman Camryn Turner paced KU with 38 assists and 20 digs to go along with six kills. Crawford led KU with 10 total blocks, including two solo. Senior Rachel Langs added eight total blocks, while junior Kennedy Farris recorded 15 digs for the match. As a team, KU outhit TCU .220 to .060 and recorded 21 team blocks to TCU’s eight.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – There was no doubt the Kansas Volleyball seniors would go out with a victory as the Jayhawks defeated TCU 3-1 (25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20) Saturday evening at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.

"Jenny and Lacey had a big piece of tonight’s action. Rachel has been great. Sara didn’t play but her off-court demeanor and how she approaches each day as the great teammate she is, is unbelievable. Audri got her chances tonight. It’s pretty cool to see this group and the great contributions they made to this program."

Kansas dominated the first set winning 25-15. Up 10-7, the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run to go up 18-7. Mosser started the run with a block solo and later add an ace. KU would hit .250 as a team recorded a combined eight blocks for the set. Bien paced the Jayhawks with four kills in the opening set.

With the second set tied at 9-9, Kansas would score five of the next six points to go up 14-10 and never look back. Crawford led the charge with a block assist, along with Turner, and a kill. The Jayhawks would then turn up the heat and hit .333 for the set, winning the frame 25-18. KU would hold a six-point lead down the stretch of the set, eventually winning by seven. The Jayhawks would score four of the final five points of the set with Turner posting two kills, including the set winner.

TCU came from behind to win set three 25-23. Neither team led by more than four points throughout the set. With the frame tied at 21-21, TCU would score four of the final five points to edge the Jayhawks and make the match 2-1 in favor of the home team.

Kansas came out firing in the fourth set scoring the first four points and stretching the lead to 6-1. KU’s run was highlighted by two kills each from Crawford and Szabo. TCU would fight back and cut the lead to one at 13-12 but then Kansas turned to Mosser and Crawford and would score five of the next six points to take an 18-13 lead. Crawford started the run with a kill and the two would then combine for a block. Mosser closed the run with back-to-back kills. Kansas would keep TCU at arm’s length en route to the 25-20 set win that sealed the match.

Following the match all five seniors were honored addressed the crowd.

Kansas will close out the 2021 regular season at Dillons Sunflower Showdown foe Kansas State, Nov. 26-27. Both matches will start at 6:30 p.m. (Central) and will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.