🏊‍♀️ Kansas to Host Sunflower Showdown in Season Opener

LAWRENCE, KAN. – The Kansas Swimming and Diving team is set to open their fall season at home at the fifth annual Sunflower Showdown on Friday, Oct. 6 at Robinson Natatorium.

The Sunflower Showdown is set to begin at 2 p.m. CT in Robinson Natatorium and will feature universities in Kansas such as Barton Community College, the University of Saint Mary and Sterling College.

Entering his 22nd season at the helm of Kansas, head coach Clark Campbell returns a strong amount of production from the previous season, including seniors Taylor Conley, Claudia Dougan, Lauren Gryboski, Emma Walker and Ellie Wehrmann. Two super-seniors, Amelie Lessing and Keyla Brown also returned for their last year of eligibility.

Kansas notched five team wins last season, including a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Championship. Lize van Leeuwen, a sophomore diver for the Jayhawks, placed fourth in the platform dive at the championship. In doing so, Leeuwen set a new program record with 252.20 total points.

Admission is free for all fans who wish to attend. Fans can follow along with live updates from the official Kansas Swimming and Diving Twitter account.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday (2:00 p.m.)

Women 200 Medley Relay

Men 200 Medley Relay

Women 200 Freestyle

Men 200 Freestyle

Men 200 IM

Women 200 IM

Women 50 Freestyle

Men 50 Freestyle

Break: 10 Minutes

Women 100 Butterfly

Men 100 Butterfly

Women 100 Freestyle

Men 100 Freestyle

Women 500 Freestyle

Men 500 Freestyle

Women 100 Backstroke

Men 100 Backstroke

Women 100 Breaststroke

Men 100 Breaststroke

Women 200 Freestyle Relay

Men 200 Freestyle Relay