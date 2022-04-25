⚾️ Kansas Travels to Air Force for Midweek Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Air Force Tue. 4 p.m. CT RHP Jake Adams (2-1, 8.57 ERA) RHP Sawyer Hawks (0-3, 8.47 ERA) Wed. 2 p.m. CT LHP Sam Brady (0-3, 10.34 ERA) TBD

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday and Wednesday in a two-game series at Falcon Field. Kansas is 5-4 in midweek contests this season.

Kansas (16-23) will be making its second trip ever to Air Force after going there in 2019. The Jayhawks split that series 1-1. KU has won three straight games in the series after taking two games in Lawrence a season ago.

Sophomore second baseman Tavian Josenberger has a 15-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 26 of his last 28 games. He has raised his batting average to .205 to .300 over that stretch. The 15-game reached base streak matches the longest by a Jayhawk this season.

Josenberger’s middle infield partner Maui Ahuna has been having a stellar season at the plate. He is hitting .407/.486/.660 with 12 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 40 RBIs. He is tied for first in the Big 12 in triples, is second in batting average, tied for second in hits (61), fourth in both on-base percentage and slugging percentage, fifth in total bases (99) and tied for sixth in RBIs.

Freshman infielder and right-handed pitcher Payton Allen is coming off a strong week on the mound. He made his second and third career appearances out of the bullpen. He earned his first career win after three shutout innings against Texas Southern on Wednesday. Then, on Saturday against Oklahoma, Allen recorded 14 of 15 outs in extra innings.

Both games at Air Force will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host West Virginia in Big 12 play for a weekend series at Hoglund Ballpark beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. All three games will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.