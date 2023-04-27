⚾️ Kansas Visits Oklahoma for Three-Game Series

Probable Starting Pitchers Day Kansas Oklahoma Fri. 12:30 p.m. CT* RHP Collin Baumgartner (3-1, 4.59 ERA) RHP Braxton Douthit (4-2, 3.93 ERA) Sat. 3 p.m. CT RHP Sam Ireland (4-5, 6.08 ERA) LHP Braden Carmichael (3-0, 2.98 ERA) Sun. 2 p.m. CT TBD LHP James Hitt (3-0, 4.17 ERA)

*The start time of Friday’s game at Oklahoma was adjusted to a 12:30 p.m. CT first pitch due to the forecast of inclement weather beginning late Friday afternoon through the evening.

NORMAN, Okla. – Kansas continues its road trip and Big 12 play this weekend as it faces the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game series at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The start time of Friday’s game was adjusted to a 12:30 p.m. CT first pitch.

Kansas (20-21, 5-10 Big 12) is coming off its third ranked win of the season on Wednesday night at No. 25 Wichita State. The Jayhawks knocked off the Shockers 7-5 in 10 innings to complete the season sweep. KU also beat Wichita State on March 8 in Lawrence by a score of 4-0. The victory gave Kansas its seventh-straight midweek win.

Redshirt sophomore Michael Brooks proved to be the hero for Kansas on Wednesday night as he continued his second half surge at the plate. The Wellington, Florida, native delivered a 2-run single on a full count with the bases loaded and two outs in the 10th to break a 5-5 tie. Brooks is now 17 for his last 27 (.629) with seven doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, 13 runs scored and seven walks over the last seven games.

Freshman Kodey Shojinaga and sophomore Chase Jans are two other Jayhawks who have been hitting over .300 consistently this season. Shojinaga has a team-best .367 batting average, which includes a .410 mark in conference play. He is slashing .410/.455/.577 with seven doubles, two home runs, 16 RBIs, 18 runs and eight walks during the last 18 games. Jans is leading the team in hits with 51 and RBIs with 39, while boasting a .345 batting average. He is currently riding a six-game hitting streak.

On the mound, Kansas will go with graduate Collin Baumgartner on Friday afternoon and junior Sam Ireland on Saturday. The duo has started the first two games every weekend for the Jayhawks.

Kansas and Oklahoma have been facing each other in baseball since 1906. Oklahoma leads the all-time series 171-96-1. The Sooners have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series. However, the last time the Jayhawks went to Norman in 2021, Kansas secured an 8-7 extra-inning victory in the Saturday contest.

Oklahoma (22-19, 7-8 Big 12) is entering this weekend following a series sweep of No. 14 Texas in Austin a week ago. The Sooners are currently tied for sixth place in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma is a patient team at the plate as they are ranked 10th in the country in walks. Oklahoma’s Anthony Mackenzie has reached base in 32-straight contests and is batting .323 on the season with 29 walks.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Fans can also listen to Saturday and Sunday’s games on KLWN (101.7 FM/1320 AM) and all three games on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app.

Live statistics can be found here, while live updates will also be provided on the team’s official Twitter page @KUBaseball.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Missouri for a Tuesday matchup that will be broadcast on SEC Network. First pitch from Taylor Stadium is set for 6 p.m. CT.