🏐 Kansas Volleyball Adds Four To 2021-22 Roster
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas volleyball head coach Ray Bechard announced the addition of four newcomers – Caroline Bien, London Davis, Bryn McGehe and Camryn Turner – to the 2021-22 roster Wednesday on the first day of the Early Signing Period.
Caroline Bien | Overland Park, Kansas | 6-0 | Outside Hitter/Libero
- Played for Saint Thomas Aquinas High School, lettering in volleyball, diving, bowling and track & field (9 letters)
- PrepVolleyball.com No. 14 recruit in the country
- 2020 AVCA Under Armour All-America First Team and one of 11 preselected to first team
- 2018 Swimming and Diving State Champion, and 2019, 2020 Volleyball State Champions
- 2017-2020 Sub-State Champions and three-time Eastern Kansas League Champions (2017, 2018, 2020).
- Tallied over 1,300 career digs, 1,000 career kills and finished her career third in program history in kills
- 2020 Eastern Kansas League MVP and 2019 EKL Defensive Player of Year
- 2017-20 First Team All-Kansas, Kansas State All-Tournament Team, First Team All-Eastern Kansas League
- 2018 Saint Thomas Aquinas Bowling Team MVP
- 2017-19 PrepVolleyball National Freshman, Sophomore and Junior of the Year Finalist
- 2019-20 Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year nominee
"Caroline has elite platform skills who has developed into a high-level attacker as well. This combination will allow her to significantly impact our program as a six-rotation performer. Caroline has great feel for the game, she is a proven winner, and she has a lot of great volleyball ahead of her."Bechard on Bien
London Davis | Galena, Ohio | 6-0 | Outside Hitter
- Competed for Olentangy Orange High School, a member of the Ohio Capital-Central Conference, in Lewis Center, Ohio
- PrepVolleyball.com No. 35 recruit in the country
- 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American
- Lettered five times in volleyball and basketball
- Ohio Capital Conference Champions (2017, 2019, 2020)
- Central District Champions (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
- Named All-Ohio First Team (2019)
- First player in program history to record 1,000 kills
- Finished her high school career averaging 3.60 kills per set, tallying 1,124 kills in 309 sets played
"London is a dynamic outside hitter who will be a terminal attacker for us. She will develop into a high level six-rotation player who will score points for us with her attacking skills and blocking physicality. London competes with a great deal of enthusiasm and will represent our program in a first-class manner."Bechard on Davis
Bryn McGehe | Platte City, Missouri | 5-6 | Defensive Specialist
- Played for Platte County High School, lettering nine times in soccer, track and volleyball
- Named KC Metro Top-6 for 2021 as a senior and was named volleyball All-Conference, All-District and All-State as a junior
- Selected by PrepVolleyball.com as a 2020 Defensive Dandies
- Played in 232 sets in her high school career, recording 692 kills and averaging 3.00 kills per set
"Bryn will make a solid contribution to our defensive specialist/libero group. She will impact our first contact with her platform and serving skills. Bryn will raise the energy and intensity levels in our gym with her infectious personality and the joy she brings to competing every day."Bechard on McGehe
Camryn Turner | Topeka, Kansas | 5-8 | Setter
- Played for Seaman High School in Topeka, Kansas, lettering in both basketball and volleyball
- Shazam/KC Power club volleyball team
- Member of the 2019 and 2020 Class 5A Substate Champions (basketball), and 2020 Class 5A Substate Champions (Volleyball)
- Finished her volleyball career at Seaman as the all-time leader in kills (1,316) and assists (1,433).
- Recorded 1,065 digs and a 2.49 serve-receive percentage in four years at Seaman HS
- Basketball Accolades:
- 2017-2018 Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A Honorable Mention All-State
- 2018-19 First Team All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A Second Team All-State
- 2019-2020 First Team All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A First Team All-State
- Volleyball Accolades:
- 2017 Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A Third Team All-State, MaxPreps Freshman All American Team
- 2018 First Team All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A Second Team All-State
- 2019 Player of the Year All-City (Topeka)/Centennial League, Kansas Class 5A First Team All-State
- 2017-20 All-Academic Team
"Camryn is a multi-sport athlete who will make a significant impact at the setting position. She has excelled in many different skills on the volleyball court and we are excited to see her focus solely on setting which will accelerate her opportunity. Camryn consistently brings a competitive spirit which brings out the best in her teammates."Bechard on Turner