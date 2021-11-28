🏐 Kansas Volleyball Selected for 10th NCAA Tournament

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament for the 10th time in program history. KU will head to Omaha, Nebraska to take on the Oregon Ducks in the first round. The match will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. CT in the D.J. Sokol Arena.

Kansas finished the regular season 16-11 overall and 8-8 in Big 12 play. At 8-8, Kansas finished tied for third in the 2021 Big 12 standings along with West Virginia and Iowa State. Texas (15-1) finished first followed by Baylor at 14-2. In their final series of the regular season, the Jayhawks swept Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas by scores of 3-1 and 3-2, to secure a bid in the tournament.