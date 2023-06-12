👟 Kansas Wraps Up Season at NCAA Outdoor Nationals

AUSTIN, Texas. – The Kansas track and field team capped off its historic season with 11 athletes competing at the 2023 Outdoor National Championships in Austin, Texas.

Clayton Simms was the lone Jayhawk that made an appearance on the podium this weekend, claiming First Team All-American honors for a second-consecutive outdoor season. The sophomore standout placed fifth overall with a best clearance of 5.60m.

Rylee Anderson was the next-highest Kansas finisher at this meet, coming in 12th place in the women’s high jump with her best mark of 1.81m. Although the senior finished her Kansas career this weekend, she and Simms will both be heading to USATF Outdoor Championships in their respective events, which will take place in Eugene, Oregon on July 6-9.

Alexander Jung and Tayton Klein took 19th and 20th place respectively in the men’s decathlon. Although Jung no-heighted in the high jump and Klein suffered a lower-body injury before the 1500m could be completed, the two collected points in various ways to make up for these instances.

Klein posted three top-five finishes in an absolutely stacked field, making quite the statement as a true freshman. His 10.64 100m dash earned him third place overall, while his 7.52m long jump and 47.54 400m each were good for fifth overall.

Jung’s best event of this decathlon was the pole vault, where he cleared 4.91m to take fifth place. He posted top-10 finishes in the discus throw (sixth, 44.90), 110m hurdles (10th, 14.48) and the 1500m (10th, 4:43.21).

Michael Joseph ran a strong 45.19 in the 400m prelims to take ninth place overall, but due to someone in a different heat qualifying by place alone, Joseph was unable to make the final in the event.

Lona Latema ran a strong 9:58.30 in the women’s 3k steeplechase prelims, but finished in 15th place overall.

A.J. Green finished 14th in the preliminary round of the men’s 800m, running a 1:49.32 to take fifth in his heat.

Chandler Gibbens had a tough obstacle in his path this meet, battling upper respiratory illness all week prior to his 5000m run. The junior ended up finishing 17th overall, running a 14:24.71 to do so.

Cameron Wilmington ran a 50.86 in the men’s 400m hurdle prelims, taking 18th overall.

Patrick Larrison wrapped up his collegiate career with a 17th place finish in the men’s shotput, throwing a best mark of 19.09m in the event.

Dimitrios Pavlidis was the other piece of the Kansas Throws puzzle who competed this weekend, finishing 23rd in the men’s discus throw with a best mark of 54.27. He fouled on his other two attempts.