⚽️ Klanke Given Honorable Mention Nod by TopDrawerSoccer

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer redshirt junior Hallie Klanke was named honorable mention by TopDrawerSoccer for its Women’s Team of the Week. This is the first time the Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native has earned the national honor in her career.

Klanke set a new career high of four points on Sunday in KU’s 6-0 win against Colorado College with one goal and a career-high two assists. She currently leads Kansas with seven points and three assists. Her seven points are tied for the eighth most in the Big 12 and the three assists are tied for fifth most.

This past week, Klanke started both games against Vanderbilt and Colorado College and logged 113 minutes. She helped Kansas (2-0-2) remain unbeaten this season.

Klanke is the second Jayhawk this season to be recognized by TopDrawerSoccer for the Women’s Team of the Week after Melania Pasar was named Goalkeeper of the Week on Aug. 22.

Kansas plays at home twice this week, beginning on Thursday against Arkansas State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Rock Chalk Park and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Jayhawks will also host Missouri on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 1 p.m. CT for Pack the Pitch. The KU-MU contest will also be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Season tickets and individual tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now. Season tickets cost only $55 and includes all nine regular season home matches at Rock Chalk Park. Single-game and season tickets can be purchased here or by calling the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141. Single-game tickets will also be available to purchase at the ticket window at Rock Chalk Park on gamedays, beginning one hour prior to kickoff.