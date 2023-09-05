⚽️ Klanke Named to TopDrawerSoccer’s National Team of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas soccer redshirt junior Hallie Klanke was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Women’s Team of the Week, the publication announced today. Klanke was one of 11 Division I women’s soccer players selected to the team.

This past week, Klanke scored a goal and had two assists against Arkansas State and Missouri. Her goal on Sunday against Missouri came in the 86th minute to tie the game at 2-2 and earn the team a draw. She had two assists against Arkansas State to match her career high. Klanke had four points last week and has posted eight points in her last three games, which includes two goals and two assists.

Klanke received an honorable mention nod a week ago on Aug. 29 by TopDrawerSoccer before earning a spot on the team this week. She had a goal and a then career-high two assists against Colorado College to receive the accolade.

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native leads Kansas in goals (3), assists (5) and points (11) this season. Klanke is tied for third in the Big 12 in assists, tied for seventh in points and tied for 10th in goals.

After missing the 2021 and 2022 seasons with injuries, Klanke started in the season opener on Aug. 17 at Wisconsin. The start marked her first action in a game since May 13, 2021. In the second game of the season, Klanke scored her first goal since Nov. 1, 2020.

Klanke is the first Jayhawk since Ceri Holland in 2020 to be recognized twice in the same season by TopDrawerSoccer for its Women’s Team of the Week.

Klanke has helped Kansas remain unbeaten this season with a record of 3-0-3. The Jayhawks will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they start a stretch of five straight matches on the road, beginning on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a game at Kansas City at 7 p.m. CT.